Mamita Meher murder case: BJP youth wing 'gheraoes' Odisha Assembly demanding Dibya Shankar Mishra's removal from State Cabinet

Members of BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) gheraoed the Odisha Assembly on Thursday, demanding the removal of Minister of State for Home Affairs Dibya Shankar Mishra from the State Cabinet over his alleged involvement in Mamita Meher murder case, following which the police resorted to lathi-charge on protestors. Earlier last week, Congress MLAs protested against Minister of State (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra and blocked his entry into the state Assembly building demanding justice in teacher Mamita Meher's murder case.

Congress MLAs holding placards 'Go back Minister of State-Home, Odisha' blocked the Odisha Assembly building entrance demanding justice in teacher Mamita Meher murder case. They demanded his resignation for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the case The BJP Mahila Morcha has also demanded the sacking of Odisha Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his involvement in the teacher's alleged murder. It has been alleged that the minister is protecting and shielding the accused.

On November 8, BJP held a protest rally against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's visit to the Kalahandi district and demanded justice in the murder case of Mamita Meher, a school teacher.During the rally, Dilip Mohanty, the Spokesperson of the Odisha BJP unit demanded an answer from the Chief Minister over the case. While, Kasturi Mishra, the BJP Odisha Women Wing President alleged that all the evidence relating to the case has been destroyed by minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

On October 8, a partially burnt body of 24-year old Mamita Meher was found by the Odisha police from a dug-up pit near a sports stadium in Kalahandi. The teacher, who lived in Turikela tehsil in the Balangir district and taught in school in the Mahalinga area of the district, had gone missing. On October 26, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda formed a three-member committee to investigate the case of kidnapping and alleged killing of a woman in the Mahaling segment of Junagarh Assembly under Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency in Odisha.The committee included Lok Sabha MP Sunita Duggal, BJP Women Wing President Vanathi Srinivasan and MLA Rupra Mitra. (ANI)

