MP: Capital Bhopal, commercial hub Indore to have police commissioners

On November 22, Chouhan had said the police commissionerate system would be implemented in Bhopal and Indore and that the move was aimed at effective crime control.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:06 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday introduced the police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore with the aim of improving law and order in the state's two biggest cities.

The notification on this has been issued, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, adding that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was taking several steps to improve the law and order situation, including introduction of several laws.

The move was needed as the populations of Bhopal and Indore had shot up and appointments under the new system would be made in a week, he said.

''The new system will cover 38 police stations in Bhopal and 36 in Indore. It won't be applicable in the rural parts of the two districts, which will be looked after by the respective superintendents of police,'' Mishra informed.

Officials said the move to introduce police commissionerates were on in the state for almost 40 years now, though the immediate reason may have been Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly praising the commissionerate mechanism at a meeting of top police officials in Lucknow on November 20. On November 22, Chouhan had said the police commissionerate system would be implemented in Bhopal and Indore and that the move was aimed at effective crime control.

