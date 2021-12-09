Leaders across political spectrum wish Cong president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Leaders from across the political spectrum wished Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday as she turned 75 years on Thursday.

She had decided not to celebrate her birthday in view of the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others lost their lives.

Congress leaders and workers were urged to avoid any kind of celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to greet the Congress president on her birthday. ''Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health,'' he tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also sent his wishes via Twitter. ''Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh). Wishing you a happy and healthy life,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi attended the Lok Sabha in the morning and leaders of various parties including DMK, TMC, YSRCP, IUML, NCP, BSP wished her on her birthday.

Chief ministers of several states as well as Congress and other leaders also wished Sonia Gandhi on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said, ''On the birthday of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi, I wish her good health and happiness.'' He also said that her decision not to celebrate her birthday in the wake of the death of CDS Bipin Rawat ''shows her maturity and commitment to the nation, which I greatly respect.'' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended greetings to the Congress president on her birthday. He tweeted, ''Birthday greetings to Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life.'' Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also wished Gandhi on Twitter. ''Warm birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. Wishing you good health and longevity,'' his office tweeted.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote on Twitter, ''My best wishes to Congress president Sonia Gandhi'ji on her birthday. I pray for her good health.'' Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states -- Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot, Punjab's Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel -- also sent their greetings.

''I extend my best wishes and greetings to Congress president Smt Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday. You are a source of strength for the party, your commitment towards the welfare of people and your sacrifices are an inspiration. May you be blessed with happiness, good health and a long life,'' Gehlot tweeted.

Channi described her as a messiah of the downtrodden and votary of morality in politics. ''My best wishes to the visionary, dynamic and determined national leader, messiah of downtrodden and votary of morality in politics, Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday,'' he tweeted.

Sharing a photo of him with Sonia Gandhi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Twitter that Her ''strength, dedication, courage and sacrifice is an inspiration for all''. ''Wishing you a day that is as special as you are,'' he said.

Former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also extended greetings to Gandhi. ''Happy birthday to Congress president Smt. Sonia Gandhi on her birthday,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

''May we constantly keep receiving her guidance and leadership. ''I wish you good health, happy life and longevity,'' Hooda added.

''A leadership that workers across the country are proud of, the epitome of sacrifice, penance, congratulations and best wishes to our national president Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday. We all wish you a healthy life. Your decision-making ability is the source of inspiration for all of us,'' Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also wished her on Twitter.

''Sonia Gandhi's identity in Indian politics has been to always stand the test of restraint, courage, simplicity and sacrifice in every ups and downs of life. Many best wishes to Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday,'' he wrote in Hindi.

