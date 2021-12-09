Assembly polls: GFP chief invited to meet Goa Cong president on Saturday

The All India Congress Committee Goa desk in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday invited GFP leader Vijai Sardesai for a meeting with state unit chief Girish Chodankar on December 11 apparently for alliance talks for the 2022 Assembly polls here.

In a tweet, Rao said, ''I have invited Sri @VijaiSardesai, President of @Goaforwardparty for a meeting with Sri @girishgoa, President of @INCGoa and others on 11/12/21, 10 am at Congress Election Office, Patto Plaza, Panjim.” Rao's tweet came some time after senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, on being queried about a tie up between his party and the Goa Forward Party, had said ''the word alliance is used indiscriminately''.

Chidambaram, who is the Congress' senior observer for Goa Assembly polls, had said, ''So far, we had one party leader (GFP chief) Vijai Sardesai who came to Delhi and said, in order to defeat the BJP, my party offers support to the Congress'. Rahul Gandhi said we accept the support. All other details have to be discussed further.'' Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Sardesai said his party will meet later in the evening and take a decision about the invite.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)