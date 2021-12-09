France's Macron says EU must define new defence strategy
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:13 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the European Union needed to define a new defence strategy that would strengthen its ability to defend itself, even though the trans-Atlantic NATO alliance remained useful and effective.
"We have common threats and common objectives," Macron told a news conference at which he laid out his priorities for France's presidency of the European Union in the first half of next year.
