France's Macron says EU must define new defence strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the European Union needed to define a new defence strategy that would strengthen its ability to defend itself, even though the trans-Atlantic NATO alliance remained useful and effective.

"We have common threats and common objectives," Macron told a news conference at which he laid out his priorities for France's presidency of the European Union in the first half of next year.

