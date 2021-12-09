Left Menu

France's Macron says EU must define new defence strategy

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:13 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the European Union needed to define a new defence strategy that would strengthen its ability to defend itself, even though the trans-Atlantic NATO alliance remained useful and effective.

"We have common threats and common objectives," Macron told a news conference at which he laid out his priorities for France's presidency of the European Union in the first half of next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

