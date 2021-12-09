Left Menu

France's Macron wants EU states to play greater role in Sahel security

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:15 IST
The European Union should play a greater role in Sahel security, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Macron told a news conference that he wanted to "Europeanise" France's security relationship with the West African Sahel region, where French soldiers are deployed in the fight against Islamist militants.

(Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

