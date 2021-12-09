France's Macron wants EU states to play greater role in Sahel security

The European Union should play a greater role in Sahel security, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Macron told a news conference that he wanted to "Europeanise" France's security relationship with the West African Sahel region, where French soldiers are deployed in the fight against Islamist militants.

