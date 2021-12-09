Ex-Jaipur mayor takes back call urging Sonia Gandhi to postpone Dec 12 Jaipur rally

A day after she wrote a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to postpone the December 12 rally in Jaipur in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases, former Jaipur mayor Jyoti Khandelwal on Thursday took a U-turn and appealed the party workers to make the rally successful.

The move came after Congress leader Mitroday Gandhi sought the expulsion of Khandelwal from the party for demanding postponement of the anti-inflation rally in the state capital on December 12.

After the controversy, Khandelwal issued a video statement on social media and appealed to the people to make the rally successful.

She had on Wednesday written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi requesting her to postpone the rally because of the rising number of COVID cases.

The rally against inflation was shifted from Delhi to Jaipur. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and a large number of party leaders and workers from across the country are slated to participate in the rally.

While asserting that holding a protest against inflation was necessary since there is resentment among people, Khandelwal said in the letter that considering the rising COVID cases and the death of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, the Congress should postpone the rally.

At a meeting of the Congress' Jaipur unit on Thursday over the preparations for the rally, Mitroday Gandhi objected to Khandelwal writing the letter to the Congress president.

As soon as state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra started addressing the meeting, Mitroday Gandhi raised the issue with Khandelwal and AICC general secretary Ajay Maken sitting on the dais. He said what Khandelwal did was wrong and she should not have opposed the rally.

Dotasra reacted, ''If she has done wrong, then what you are doing is also not correct.'' Before the situation could escalate further, other party workers at the meeting made Mitroday Gandhi sit quietly.

After the meeting, Mitroday said the former Jaipur mayor should be expelled from the party. ''Only because she is not able to bring a crowd to the rally, she has demanded from the party president that the event be postponed. She should have sat on dharna in Amit Shah's rally held in Jaipur recently if she had a problem with this rally,'' he said.

After the controversy, Khadelwal released a video on social media calling the workers to make the rally successful.

“Mahangai-Hatao maha rally is being organised in Jaipur on December 12 on the call of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and you all are requested to come in large numbers to make the rally successful,” she said.

Khandelwal also called upon the people to follow COVID protocol in the rally. She said the arrangements of face masks will be there at the rally and body temperature will be checked at every entry gate in the rally.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken said all the precautions related to COVID-19 will be followed.

He said an arrangement of 2 lakh masks has been done so that anyone without face covers can be provided with it.

Maken told reporters at the PCC that through the rally, the Congress party will mount pressure on the central government to curb inflation which has badly hit the common man.

He said top leaders of the Congress and party workers in large numbers will participate in the rally. PTI SDA HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)