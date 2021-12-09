Twitterati post celebratory videos, victory slogans as farmers protest comes to an end

Celebratory videos, slogans of victory and congratulatory messages flooded Twitter as the year-long farmers agitation was suspended on Thursday after the Centre accepted all demands put forward by the protesting farmers.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Thursday decided to suspend the movement and announced that farmers will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites on Delhi's borders.

The announcement came after the SKM, which is spearheading the movement, received a central government signed letter wherein it agreed to consider the farmers’ pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases against farmers and to form a committee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The news took Twitter by storm. Netizens, fingers crossed, were eagerly waiting to join the farmers in their celebrations of what they said was an ''unprecedented'' event in the history of independent India.

So be it images of farmers dismantling tents at Singhu border or videos of elderly farmers shaking a leg on loud Punjabi and Haryanvi songs, the Twitterati posted them all with enthusiasm.

''The historic #FarmersProtest comes to an end with victory giving hopes to millions of people. SKM has received the letter from GOI & has decided to end siege of Delhi on 11th Dec. Fateh! Congratulations to all,'' tweeted Amaan Bali.

''This s unprecedented example set in d history f independent India. The win is going 2 teach lots f learning 4 future generations. Democracy prevail, voice f common citizen can't b unheard no matter how big electorate margin u win n get power. #1YearOfFarmersProtest #FarmersProtest,'' Jitendra Pal tweeted.

''#FatehMarch #FarmersProtest. Determination, Unity, Peaceful Fight and Honest Efforts for ‘Ethical Rights’ alwats Wins!!!! Today Farmers' win is a Proof, which is going to be a part ‘our Proud History’ of India. Always remember ‘sacrifice of lives’ by 700 plus farmers,'' Ashi Kaur said on Twitter.

Nutan Guriya, a resident of Uttarakhand, posted a picture of her infant grandson against a backdrop featuring image of Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara. She wrote, ''When he grows up I will tell my grandson that I took part in world's largest, longest and peaceful #FarmersProtest against a despotic regime. #FarmersProtests''.

Notably, the trending #FarmersProtest was declared the second-most tweeted hashtag of the year, after #Covid-19, speaking volumes about how netizens used the social media platform to raise their voice on the good, bad and ugly of the 378-days-long protest.

Though the general mood on Twitter was of celebration, there were others who said the fight for justice was not over yet. They reminded people of the horrific Lakhimpur incident and how Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra (Teni) continues to be a part of the cabinet.

''Eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed on October 3 during a farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. An SUV, allegedly belonging to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, ran over them. #Justice4LakhimpurFarmers,'' tweeted Simarpreet Singh.

''Ajay Mishra threatened farmers to teach lesson, if they protest against BJP in Lakhimpur & a week later his son drove over protesting farmers yet Teni-duo has not been convicted, even after 100s of video evidences proved them culprits. Where is Justice? #Justice4LakhimpurFarmers,'' tweeted Mohit Gahlot.

Eight people died in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. Four of them were farmers who were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

Mishra and 15-20 unidentified men were mentioned as accused in an FIR filed after the incident and charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, rash driving and rioting among others.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started protesting at Delhi’s border points on November 26 last year against the three farm laws.

According to the opposition and farmer leaders, over 700 farmers have died during the movement.

