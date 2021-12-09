Left Menu

Technology firms should contribute to preserving democratic societies: PM

This closed-door session saw interventions from 12 select countries, including India.On Friday, Modi will deliver Indias national statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:14 IST
Technology firms should contribute to preserving democratic societies: PM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Technology firms should contribute to preserving democratic societies as technology has the ability to impact democracy ''positively or negatively'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at a virtual summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Biden hosted the summit for democracy and representatives from over a hundred countries are attending it.

In his address, Modi also outlined sensitivity, accountability, participation and reform orientation as four pillars of Indian democratic governance, sources said.

He also stressed that principles of democracy should also guide global governance and highlighted India's civilisational ethos as one of the original sources of democracy, they said.

The prime minister said that the democratic spirit, including respect for rule of law and pluralistic ethos, is ingrained in Indians, the sources said.

The Indian diaspora carries it too, thereby contributing to the economic well-being and social harmony of their adopted homes, they said.

In his remarks, Modi recalled that exactly on this date 75 years ago, India's Constituent Assembly had held its first session. The prime minister emphasised the need for democratic countries to deliver on values enshrined in their constitutions, the sources said.

''He stressed that principles of democracy should also guide global governance; and that given technology's ability to impact democracy positively or negatively, technology companies should contribute to preserving open and democratic societies,'' said a source.

As a special gesture, Modi was invited to participate in the main 'Leaders' Plenary Session' hosted by President Biden. This closed-door session saw interventions from 12 select countries, including India.

On Friday, Modi will deliver India's national statement. This will be open to the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
2
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021