Teacher murder: Ruckus continues in Odisha Assembly for 8th consecutive days

The Odisha assembly on Thursday witnessed ruckus for eight days in a row as the opposition BJP and Congress members disrupted the proceeding demanding sacking of Minister of State for Home, DS Mishra, for his alleged links with the prime accused in the Kalahandi woman teacher’s murder case.

As soon as the House assembled for the post-lunch session after a half-day adjournment following obituary references to Chief of the Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 IAF personnel who died in a chopper crash, the opposition members trooped into the well of the House with placards.

They also resorted to beating gongs and sloganeering demanding removal of the minister, who was charged by the opposition with having links with the prime accused in the murder case of the woman teacher.

The 24-year-old teacher of a private school in Kalahandi district went missing on October 8 and her half-burnt decomposed body was exhumed from the playground of the school where she worked on October 19. The president of the school's managing committee is the prime accused in the murder case and he has been arrested.

When Speaker SN Patro allowed Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena to present the demands for grants of the department, Congress whip Taraprasad Bahinipati rushed towards the minister’s seat and continued to beat gongs. Three BJD members stood on both sides of Jena creating a security zone around the minister while he presented the demands for grant of the Panchayati Raj department.

The opposition parties are also demanding Jena’s resignation as his name has cropped up in the Mahanga double murder case where two BJP leaders of Salepur area were killed in January this year.

The House was plunged into a chaotic situation after some opposition members allegedly threw placards towards the Speaker’s podium. Unable to run the proceedings, Patro adjourned the house till Friday.

During the melee, the House passed the demand for grants of several departments through the provision of guillotine (without discussion).

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had moved an obituary reference over the untimely death of CDS Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Defence personnel who died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra, and CPI(M) leader Laxman Munda joined Patnaik to mourn the demise of the defence personnel and General Rawat’s wife Madhulika.

