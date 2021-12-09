Minorities in J&K to get maximum benefit through PM Modi's 'vikas mantra': BJP leader
Minority communities in Jammu and Kashmir will get maximum benefit out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'vikas mantra', the party's Minority Morcha national president Haji Jamal Siddiqui said here on Thursday.
Siddiqui was addressing the working committee meeting of BJP's Minority Morcha at the party headquarters in Jammu.
Flanked by J&K BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul, Siddiqui highlighted the works of the central government especially for the minorities during the meeting. He also provided details of the public welfare schemes provided by the central government that will benefit the common masses stressing that members of minority communities in the Union territory will get maximum benefit out of PM Modi's 'vikas mantra'.
Koul in his address shared details of the ground work done at the booth level and asked the Morcha members to make the BJP a strong party especially in minority-reserved booths.
BJP Morcha leader Sheikh Bashir said the party needs strong participation of the Minority Morcha when the next assembly elections take place and urged the workers to strive hard for the party.
