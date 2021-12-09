Left Menu

Mamata to visit Meghalaya before Christmas

She will then travel by road to Shillong the next day, the party source said.The chief minister will oversee the party work in Shillong and hold meetings with TMC leaders in Meghalaya.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:27 IST
Mamata to visit Meghalaya before Christmas
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee supremo is likely to visit Meghalaya before Christmas with the aim to spread the party's wings there, a top party source said on Thursday.

As per the initial itenenary the West Bengal chief minister might reach Assam on December 20 and offer puja at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. She will then travel by road to Shillong the next day, the party source said.

''The chief minister will oversee the party work in Shillong and hold meetings with TMC leaders in Meghalaya. She may also address the press there,'' the source said. The TMC got a boost in the north eastern state after the Leader of the Opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly, Mukul Sangma along with 11 Congress legislators joined it in November. Banerjee is scheduled to travel to Goa along with TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on December 13 where she will primarily supervise party's expansion and chalk out plans for the state Assembly election due in February 2022.

