Britain warns Putin: it will cost Russia severely if you attack Ukraine
Britain's defence minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would face long-term severe consequences if President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine.
"Any action by Russia to threaten the sovereignty of Ukraine would not only have a severe consequences, they'd have long lasting consequences for Russia," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.
