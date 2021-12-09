Left Menu

Meghalaya: All 11 Cong members in tribal council of North Garo join TMC

In yet another jolt to the Congress in Meghalaya, 11 members of a tribal council in North Garo Hills district joined the Trinamool Congress, making the Mamata Banerjee-led party main opposition in the local body.The Congress has no representation in the 30-member Garo Hills Autonomous District Council after all its 11 members switched sides.The NPP and the BJP have 17 and two members respectively in the council.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:30 IST
Meghalaya: All 11 Cong members in tribal council of North Garo join TMC
  • Country:
  • India

In yet another jolt to the Congress in Meghalaya, 11 members of a tribal council in North Garo Hills district joined the Trinamool Congress, making the Mamata Banerjee-led party main opposition in the local body.

The Congress has no representation in the 30-member Garo Hills Autonomous District Council after all its 11 members switched sides.

The NPP and the BJP have 17 and two members respectively in the council. The northeastern state is divided into three autonomous councils for Khasi, Jaintia and Garo tribes. ''A very special day for us as 11 MDCs join our family in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills. We warmly welcome each and everyone!'' the TMC state unit wrote on Twitter.

Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma, who had recently switched over to the TMC, welcomed them.

''Under the leadership of @MamataOfficial, we will dedicatedly ensure that our state keeps scaling greater heights,'' the TMC said.

The desertion of the MDCs came two weeks after 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs in the Meghalaya Assembly joined the Trinamool Congress, dealing a body blow to the grand old party in the northeastern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
2
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021