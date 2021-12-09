Left Menu

New York Attorney General James suspends campaign for governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump, said on Thursday that she was suspending her campaign for New York governor, just six weeks after announcing a run.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 23:16 IST
New York Attorney General James suspends campaign for governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump, said on Thursday that she was suspending her campaign for New York governor, just six weeks after announcing a run. "I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job," James said in a statement on Thursday.

The attorney general's office issued a 168-page report https://ag.ny.gov/sites/default/files/2021.08.03_nyag_-_investigative_report.pdf in August that found that then Governor Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women. The report, which detailed the findings of an independent investigation, led Cuomo to resign while denying any wrongdoing. James, a Democrat, announced her candidacy for governor in October. She said in a statement on Thursday that she would instead seek re-election as attorney general. Elected in 2018, James is in her first term.

The news comes after a report in the Washington Post that the attorney general's office was seeking to question Trump under oath as part of the state's civil fraud investigation of his namesake business. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. Cuomo's lawyer Rita Galvin had called on James to recuse herself from any decision regarding the allegations against her client, saying James' gubernatorial campaign created a conflict of interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
2
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021