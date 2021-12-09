Left Menu

France's Macron: British government does not honour its word

Relations between France and Britain are strained over fishing, migration and security because the government in London does not do what it says it will, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. Macron, speaking at a news conference, said Britain had pushed for the AUKUS security pact between Britain, Australia and the United States that prompted Australia to cancel a contract with France to buy submarines.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 23:16 IST
France's Macron: British government does not honour its word

Relations between France and Britain are strained over fishing, migration and security because the government in London does not do what it says it will, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Macron, speaking at a news conference, said Britain had pushed for the AUKUS security pact between Britain, Australia and the United States that prompted Australia to cancel a contract with France to buy submarines. The cancellation of the submarines deal caused an uproar in France, with accusations that its allies had stabbed it in the back. But Macron's remarks were the first time he publicly accused Britain of being "a fervent promoter" of the rival deal.

"Can I ignore that the British were, it seems, the fervent promoters of a contract which deliberately fought against France's interest in the Indo-Pacific to build an exclusive alternative vision?" he said. Britain has said the AUKUS deal was not intended to undermine its defence ties with France.

As far for the migration crisis, over which relations further soured with the drowning deaths of 27 migrants as they tried to cross the Channel to Britain last month, Macron said Britain's labour policies were to blame. Britain's economic model was based on illegal labour, he said, adding that there would be problems as long as that was not fixed.

Britain says it needs France's cooperation to stem the flow of migrants. Macron tried however to also strike a more conciliatory tone, telling the same news conference: "I love Britain, I love its people, I crave a government that just wants to work in good faith with us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
2
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021