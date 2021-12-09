Adhikari hits out at Mamata, alleges misbehaviour

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister for her alleged misbehaviour towards elected MLAs, MPs in public and said it was one of the main factors behind his quitting the party a year ago.

Claiming that Banerjee had publicly humiliated TMC MP Mahua Moitra at an administrative meeting in Nadia district headquarters during the day, Adhikari told reporters here that she should not have insulted an elected representative this way.

Adhikari was referring to reports that Banerjee castigated Moitra for the infighting in TMC's Nadia district unit before the municipal elections, the dates for which are yet to be announced. ''Mamata Banerjee is unmindful of the reaction of the families of the people's representatives and their sentiments if their near ones are publicly scorned in a live programme telecast in different channels,'' he said.

Adhikari, one time Banerjee loyalist who handled several key responsibilities in her cabinet, said ''In fact this mindset of the chief minister to misbehave and treat members of her party and ministers in a disrespectful manner was one of the factors that made me decide to leave TMC. No leader with self respect can work under Mamata Banerjee''.

Responding to Adhikari's charge, TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh asked the BJP leader to ''oil his own machine and not meddle with the affairs of Trinamool Congress where everyone considers Mamata Banerjee as his/her guardian.'' Ghosh said Adhikari ''is inventing'' a new reason every other day to justify his decision to quit TMC. ''But he never mentions the sole reason - that is to escape being hounded by CBI and the ED as he was a key accused in cases being probed by the central investigating agencies.'' He said Adhikari had himself set new mark in misbehavior in the past in TMC's unit in Purba Medinipur district, from where he hails and has been elected, and claimed that now several members of BJP's state unit and the legislature party are upset with him for his brusque way of functioning.

