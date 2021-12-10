New York Attorney General James suspends campaign for governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is seeking to question former President Donald Trump under oath as part of a fraud investigation, said on Thursday she was suspending her campaign for New York governor, weeks after announcing a run. Her decision to abandon the campaign comes after news that her office aims to depose Trump regarding allegations that his namesake business manipulated the valuations of its real estate properties, a person familiar with the matter said, confirming a report in the Washington Post. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

"I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job," James said in a statement on Thursday. In October, James announced her campaign to challenge Governor Kathy Hochul for the state's highest elective office in next year's election. Formerly lieutenant governor, Hochul took over from Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned after James' office issued a scathing report accusing him of sexual abuse and harassment.

Elected to a first term in 2018, James said in a statement on Thursday that she would instead seek re-election as attorney general. Soon after James said she was running for governor, Cuomo's lawyer Rita Galvin called on the attorney general to recuse herself from decisions in several ongoing investigations of Cuomo, saying her gubernatorial campaign created a conflict of interest.

The New York attorney general had led a rush of candidates challenging Hochul, the state's first female governor and a seasoned politician who has already secured important endorsements. Jumaane Williams, New York City's public advocate since 2019, is also seeking the Democratic nomination. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose term expires at the end of the year, is also believed to be considering a run for governor.

