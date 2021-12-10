Left Menu

CBI arrests TMC leader Vinay Mishra's brother in coal smuggling case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Vikash Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress' youth wing leader Vinay Mishra, in connection with the illegal coal smuggling case.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Vikash Mishra was arrested at a private hospital where he has been undergoing treatment.

Earlier in March this year, the CBI had issued a lookout circular (LOC) notice against Vikash Mishra who was absconding. He was also restricted to travel abroad. (ANI)

