Left Menu

Biden says it's good news 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 03:50 IST
Biden says it's good news 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States was making progress in the battle against COVID-19 and it was good news regulators had expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds.

Biden also said it was encouraging news that preliminary data shows three doses of Pfizer's vaccine offers protection against the Omicron variant.

"My message is very straightforward and simple. If you got vaccinated six months ago ... get your booster right away," he said.

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021