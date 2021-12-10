Left Menu

Patna: RJD supporters celebrate Tejashwi Yadav's marriage

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to celebrate the marriage of party leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 10-12-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 06:30 IST
Patna: RJD supporters celebrate Tejashwi Yadav's marriage
RJD supporters celebrating Tejashwi marriage in Patna ANI . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to celebrate the marriage of party leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday. "Tejashwi has shown the way of simplicity to the youths of the state by keeping his marriage a low-key affair one", said Jagdanand Singh, state president of RJD.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tied the knot in New Delhi on Thursday. Tejashwi Yadav got married to Rajshri, an old friend of his, in a low key event, as per Hindu rituals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021