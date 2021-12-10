Left Menu

Taiwan unbowed after Nicaragua cuts ties, says president

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 10-12-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 08:27 IST
  • Taiwan

President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday that Taiwan was unbowed in its determination to uphold democracy, after Nicaragua ditched ties with Taipei in favour of Beijing.

"The more successful Taiwan's democracy is, the stronger the international support, and the greater the pressure from the authoritarian camp," she told reporters.

No matter the pressure, it will not change Taiwan's determination to uphold democracy and freedom and "march towards the world", she added.

