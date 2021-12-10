Manoj Jha moves suspension of business notice in RS over human rights violation

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday moved a notice for suspension of business under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "human rights violation across India".

In his letter to the Chairman of the Upper House, Jha said, "Today being December 10, World Human Rights Day, I request you to kindly suspend all other business for the day and the house must have a wider discussion on brazen violation of human rights in different parts of India. We must also deliberate upon why student activists and other human rights defenders are made victims of Draconian Laws. It is in this context that I place my request before you under Rule-267."

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

