Left Menu

UK PM Johnson's party loses poll lead after lockdown party revelations

A YouGov poll for The Times newspaper showed Johnson's Conservatives had lost their lead, dropping 3 percentage points from Dec. 2 to 33% of the vote while Labour rose 4 percentage points to 37%. Johnson won 365 of 650 seats the 2019 snap election, the biggest Conservative Party majority since Margaret Thatcher's 1987 victory.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 12:57 IST
UK PM Johnson's party loses poll lead after lockdown party revelations
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has lost its poll lead over the opposition Labour Party after revelatations about alleged lockdown parties at Johnson's residence provoked an outcry over hypocrisy. A YouGov poll for The Times newspaper showed Johnson's Conservatives had lost their lead, dropping 3 percentage points from Dec. 2 to 33% of the vote while Labour rose 4 percentage points to 37%.

Johnson won 365 of 650 seats the 2019 snap election, the biggest Conservative Party majority since Margaret Thatcher's 1987 victory. Johnson imposed restrictions on England on Wednesday, just hours after apologising for a video apparently showing staff laughing about a party in Downing Street during a 2020 Christmas COVID-19 lockdown when such festivities were banned.

Three quarters of people believe that there was a Christmas party in which coronavirus rules were broken and 68 per cent of those polled believe Johnson was not telling the truth when he denied it, The Times said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021