Panchayat polls: Nominations for 310 vacant seats can be filed till Dec 12
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-12-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Election process for 310 vacant seats of Gram Panchayat have begun and nominations can be filed till Sunday, a senior district official said.
Notification for December 20 polls has been issued on the direction of the state election commission, said District Magistrate Chander Bushan Singh.
Election for the Gram Pradhan for the Behdi village will also be held simultaneously, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Korean War blockbuster set to become China's highest-grossing film; Jay-Z leads list of most-nominated artists in Grammys history and more
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data
Indian music composer and Grammy winner Ricky Kej nominated again for Grammy for album 'Divine Tides'
Poland to float 10 billion zlotys programme for Poles to cope inflation
Ramagya Sports Academy launches RAP program to bridge the gap between talent and opportunities in Indian sports