Panchayat polls: Nominations for 310 vacant seats can be filed till Dec 12

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-12-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 13:26 IST
Election process for 310 vacant seats of Gram Panchayat have begun and nominations can be filed till Sunday, a senior district official said.

Notification for December 20 polls has been issued on the direction of the state election commission, said District Magistrate Chander Bushan Singh.

Election for the Gram Pradhan for the Behdi village will also be held simultaneously, he added.

