Left Menu

France's Beaune: Boris Johnson tried to isolate France on fishing row, but failed

We have re-mobilised (the Euopeans) so that the deal is respected," Beaune told France Info radio Paris has accused London repeatedly of acting in bad faith and failing to honour the post-Brexit trade deal. Britain says it is respecting the post-Brexit arrangements.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 13:39 IST
France's Beaune: Boris Johnson tried to isolate France on fishing row, but failed
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

Britain tried to isolate France in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing licences, but the bloc stood united, junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday, adding that France will ask the European Union to start litigation if the fishing issue is not resolved by a Friday deadline. "Boris Johnson told himself he could isolate the French. We have re-mobilised (the Euopeans) so that the deal is respected," Beaune told France Info radio

Paris has accused London repeatedly of acting in bad faith and failing to honour the post-Brexit trade deal. Britain says it is respecting the post-Brexit arrangements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021