France's Beaune: Boris Johnson tried to isolate France on fishing row, but failed
We have re-mobilised (the Euopeans) so that the deal is respected," Beaune told France Info radio Paris has accused London repeatedly of acting in bad faith and failing to honour the post-Brexit trade deal. Britain says it is respecting the post-Brexit arrangements.
Britain tried to isolate France in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing licences, but the bloc stood united, junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday, adding that France will ask the European Union to start litigation if the fishing issue is not resolved by a Friday deadline. "Boris Johnson told himself he could isolate the French. We have re-mobilised (the Euopeans) so that the deal is respected," Beaune told France Info radio
Paris has accused London repeatedly of acting in bad faith and failing to honour the post-Brexit trade deal. Britain says it is respecting the post-Brexit arrangements.
