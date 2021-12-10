Helicopter crash: Himachal Assembly passes motion to pay tribute to CDS Rawat, 12 others

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday passed a condolence motion to pay tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

The condolence motion was moved by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as soon as the House assembled at 11 am on the first day of the Winter Session at Tapovan in Dharamshala.

The nation will always remember General Rawat's services. His commitment and conviction for the nation was the main reason that he was chosen as the first Chief of Defence Staff, he said in the motion.

Thakur noted that the CDS had done excellent work for defense reforms. General Rawat was born in Pauri on March 16, 1958. He was commissioned into the 5th Battalion of the 11th Gorkha Rifles on December 16, 1978, and went on to become the 26th Chief of the Indian Army and later served as the first Chief of Defence Staff, he said.

"He had A distinguished career of 42 years. He has conferred the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, and many prestigious awards," he added.

General Rawat was also associated with Shimla, he said, adding that he had also studied at St. Edward's School, Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh also lost its brave son, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar of Thheru village in Jaisinghpur of Kangra district in the helicopter crash, he added.

Speaking during the condolence motion in the House, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said, ''I and my companions are included in the motion presented for paying tribute to the chief of army staff who was martyred in the tragic crash." General Rawat's untimely demise is an irreparable loss, he added.

The House also passed condolence motions to pay tributes to former MLAs Bodh Raj, Gurmukh Singh Bali, and Dr Shiv Kumar.

