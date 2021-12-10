Speaker rejects Congress' no-trust notice on 1st day of Himachal Assembly session

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker rejected a notice by the Congress to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government on Friday, saying that the move was not backed by the required numbers. The leader of the opposition Mukesh Agnihotri stated that the present BJP government has lost people's confidence as it lost the recent bypolls of Mandi parliamentary and the three assembly seats of Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai.

He said that Jai Ram Thakur should have resigned as chief minister, paving way for the fresh election after losing all the four seats in the recent bypolls.

However, Speaker Vipin Parmar cancelled the motion saying that only 18 Congress members were present in the Assembly while the notice for a no-trust motion needed the backing of the one-third members of the House.

Amid uproar on the issue by the ruling and opposition benches, the proceedings of the House were adjourned for the lunch.

Earlier, the Assembly passed a condolence motion to pay tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

The condolence motion was moved by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as soon as the House assembled at 11 am on the first day of the Winter Session at Tapovan in Dharamshala.

