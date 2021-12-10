Explain PM's surprise 'NetZero' announcement at Glasgow: Opposition in LS

Opposition members on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a ''volte-face'' by setting a 'Net Zero' target of 2070 at the climate summit in Glasgow and questioned the rationale behind it.

''Even a week before the COP 26, the government of India did not show any inclination to announce Net Zero target. Actually, the Environment Secretary had ruled it out in the media,'' Trinamool member Saugata Roy said, continuing the discussion on climate change in Lok Sabha. The discussion on climate change was initiated by DMK member Kanimozhi on Wednesday.

''What prompted and under what pressure the prime minister did a volte-face in Glasgow and announced Net Zero target in 2070? Is there any credible research available to vindicate the 2070 Net Zero target? Was any discussion carried out on the Net Zero target,'' Roy asked.

N K Premachandran (RSP) accused the developed nations of diluting their climate commitments over the past three decades since the 1992 Rio conference.

''The principle of equity has been diluted and lost over the last 30 years. 'Common but differentiated responsibility' has become an insignificant part of the Glasgow declaration,'' he said referring to the concept first accepted at the UN Conference on Environment and Development in 1992 at Rio de Janeiro.

He rued that even the concept of developed and developing countries had been changed at the COP 26 climate summit at Glagow and accused the rich countries of hiding behind poor countries in tackling the challenges posed by climate change.

Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) lauded the prime minister's initiatives to popularise use of energy efficient LED bulbs as an alternative to traditional lighting solutions and offer LPG subsidies which, he claimed, has reduced the dependence on firewood for cooking.

Bidhuri accused the Congress of ''playing politics'' with Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of cleanliness and sustainable living and the ''failure'' to enact a law to ensure clean air in the country.

Hasnain Masoodi (NC) there is a need to shift towards sustainable development so that nature is protected.

It is the time to act now to protect climate, said Benny Behanan (Cong) said during the debate on Climate Change in Lok Sabha.

Attitude of both states and Centre is negative on climate change, he observed.

Jagdambika Pal (BJP) said ''we should indulge in blame game... all states irrespective of their political affiliation should work together on the issue of climate change and environment protection.'' From developing country like India, the committed to zero emission by 2070 at the recent COP26 is an important announcement.

Tapir Gao (BJP) suggested that there is need to bring in environment awareness from the school level.

There is also need to tighten law around environment protection so that there is deterrence for exploitation of nature, the BJP member said.

