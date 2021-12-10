BJP leader demands judicial inquiry into paper leak of Maha health dept’s recruitment exam

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar on Friday demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged paper leak during the Maharashtra Health Department's recruitment exams. As many as 12 people have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged paper leak during the state health department's recruitment examination.

In a recorded video message, Padalkar said, “The investigation into alleged paper leak has revealed links with some officials in the Mantralaya. Some officials from Jalna district (home district of the state health minister) are also being probed. The matter needs a judicial inquiry, which should also include the state health minister, as we are not satisfied with the current investigation.” The BJP leader, however, did not mention state health minister Rajesh Tope's name. “If the state government ignores our demand, we will take the matter to the CBI. Several questions have been raised about this exam and how the paper got leaked. We want answers,” he said, alleging that the state government itself could be behind the paper leak.

After facing shortage of medical staff during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had announced of filling all necessary posts in the state health department. However, the entire exercise turned controversial after allegations about paper leaks, non-issuance of exam hall tickets and wrong question papers surfaced.

Although the examination was cancelled and held after a gap, the state government again faced severe criticism for appointing a firm with a bad track record to conduct the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)