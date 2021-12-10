Speaker rejects Congress' no-trust notice on 1st day of Himachal Assembly session

(Eds: Adding more info) Shimla, Dec 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker rejected a notice by the Congress to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government on Friday, saying that the move was not backed by the required numbers.

The leader of the opposition Mukesh Agnihotri stated that the present BJP government has lost people's confidence as it lost the recent bypolls of Mandi parliamentary constituency and the three assembly seats of Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai.

He said that Jai Ram Thakur should have resigned as chief minister paving way for the fresh election after losing all the four seats in the bypolls.

However, Speaker Vipin Parmar cancelled the notice saying that only 18 Congress members were present in the Assembly while the notice for a no-trust motion needed the backing of the one-third members of the House.

Amid uproar in the Assembly over the issue, the proceedings of the House were adjourned for the lunch.

Notably, the ruling BJP has 43 MLAs in the 68 member House. Congress has 22 MLAs, Independents two and CPM has one MLA. Later, the Congress leader Agnihotri told the media that the notice for no-confidence motion had been signed by 23 legislators including 22 Congress MLAs and the lone CPM member Rakesh Singha.

However, Congress legislators Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajinder Rana and Vikramaditya Singh were not present in the House today.

The Assembly secretary Yash Paul Sharma also told the media that the notice for presenting no-confidence notice was inadmissible as the required one-third legislators backing it were not present in the House. Earlier, the Assembly passed a condolence motion to pay tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

The condolence motion was moved by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as soon as the House assembled at 11 am on the first day of the Winter Session at Tapovan in Dharamshala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)