Left Menu

NATO chief says he sees no need for new EU defence structures

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:14 IST
NATO chief says he sees no need for new EU defence structures
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

Europe has no need for new structures related to European Union defense strategy, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron called for a rethink of EU defense.

Macron said on Thursday the EU needed to define a new defense strategy that would strengthen its ability to defend itself, even though the transatlantic NATO alliance remained useful and effective.

"What we need is more capabilities, and not new structures competing for capabilities," Stoltenberg said at a joint news conference with the French foreign and defense ministers in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021