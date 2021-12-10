NATO chief says he sees no need for new EU defence structures
- Country:
- France
Europe has no need for new structures related to European Union defense strategy, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron called for a rethink of EU defense.
Macron said on Thursday the EU needed to define a new defense strategy that would strengthen its ability to defend itself, even though the transatlantic NATO alliance remained useful and effective.
"What we need is more capabilities, and not new structures competing for capabilities," Stoltenberg said at a joint news conference with the French foreign and defense ministers in Paris.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19: European infection spike confirmed, vaccine advice for kids
European powers joined by Sporting in Champs League last 16
Health News Roundup: Germany's next chancellor seeks targeted vaccine mandate; 'False sense of security' around vaccines as Europe again COVID epicentre - WHO and more
Europe witness surge in COVID-19 cases for another time, re-introduce restrictions
Taiwan planning partnership with Eastern European nations on semiconductors