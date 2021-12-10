Poland reiterates Nord Stream 2 opposition to German foreign minister
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 10-12-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:22 IST
Poland's foreign minister on Friday reiterated Poland's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and its expectations for reparations for World War Two, as Germany's new head of diplomacy visited Warsaw for the first time.
"Poland ... consistently pointed to the harmfulness of this project for our mutual relations," Zbigniew Rau said of the pipeline during a joint press conference with Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
