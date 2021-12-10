Indian PM:cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it.

"We must also jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it," Modi said in his address at a virtual "Summit for Democracy" hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

