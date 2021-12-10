Left Menu

Indian PM:cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:42 IST
Indian PM:cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it.

"We must also jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it," Modi said in his address at a virtual "Summit for Democracy" hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021