No plans for a Downing Street Christmas party this year -UK PM's spokesman
There are no plans for a Christmas party in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office this year as the government is focused on tackling the spread of COVID-19, Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.
Johnson has faced a barrage of criticism since a video emerged showing his staff laughing and joking about a Downing Street party during a 2020 Christmas lockdown when such festivities were banned.
The spokesman also said the prime minister had full confidence in his director of communications, Jack Doyle, after media reported he made a speech and handed out awards as part of a joke ceremony at an alleged party on Dec. 18 last year.
