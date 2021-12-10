Police brutality has increased in UP; BJP govt's encounter policy having wrong impact: Lallu

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Friday alleged that there has been a rise police brutality in the name of maintaining law and order in the state and said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ''encounter policy'' is having a wrong impact. He also attacked the BJP government in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, saying incidents of atrocities against women and robbery have increased. ''Only police brutality has increased in the name of maintaining law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Law and order is totally off track and the chief minister has proved to be a failure on this front,'' Lallu said in a statement.

The Adityanath government's is merely ''polishing'' its image through advertisements using public tax money, he said, adding that its ''thoko niti (encounter policy)'' is having an opposite effect.

The law and order situation has not improved, atrocities against women has not reduced, incidents of robbery and theft have increased, and these are the achievements of Adityanath, the Congress leader said. There should be a fear of the law to maintain law and order and not fear of the police among the public, Lallu said. An atmosphere of fear should not be created in society by the police, he said, citing various incidents taking place in the state to stress his point.PTI SAB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)