Death anniversary of freedom fighter Rendo Majhi observed in Kalahandi

The 166th death anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Rendo Majhi was observed in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Friday.

Floral tributes were paid at the statues of Majhi, and public meetings were organised in Bhawanipatna, Urladani, Rangapadar and Lubengarh areas.

A torch rally was held amid the beating of tribal musical instruments at Urladani, where he was hanged in 1855. At district headquarters Bhawanipatna, thousands of tribals took out a rally with their traditional musical instruments and weapons.

The people demanded a tribal museum and a tribal research centre in the district.

