US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. appeals court rejects Trump bid to withhold records on Capitol attack; Assange one step closer to extradition to the United States and more

U.S. appeals court rejects Trump bid to withhold records on Capitol attack

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to withhold records from the House of Representatives probe of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying he had provided "no basis" for his request. "Former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden's judgment," a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit wrote.

Assange one step closer to extradition to United States

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday moved a step closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for one of the biggest ever leaks of classified information after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court. U.S. authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

Judge rules citizen enforcement of Texas abortion law unconstitutional

A judge in Texas ruled on Thursday that a law prohibiting abortions after about six weeks violated the state's constitution because it allows private citizens to sue abortion providers. State District Court Judge David Peeples was ruling on a contentious Texas law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, usually after about six weeks and when many women do not yet realize they are pregnant.

Travis Scott says he was unaware of issues that led to Astroworld concert crush

Rapper Travis Scott has said he was not aware of any problems at his Astroworld concert last month that would have caused him to stop the show and denied that the high energy culture he encourages contributed to the crush that killed 10 people. In his first interview about the crowd surge that injured scores of fans at his Houston concert on Nov. 5, Scott said he did not know people had been killed or injured until after he left the stage.

Five moments from the second week of Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial

Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal trial in Manhattan federal court was scheduled to resume on Friday, after proceedings were adjourned on Thursday because one lawyer in the case fell ill. The adjournment followed emotional testimony earlier in the week from two women who said they were teenagers when Maxwell set them up for abuse by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. Senate passes, sends Biden bill paving way for debt limit hike

The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed and sent to President Joe Biden the first of two bills needed to raise the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit and avert an unprecedented default.

The Senate voted 59-35 for the measure, with 10 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, backing the bill, which allows an upcoming vote on raising the debt ceiling to pass the chamber with a simple majority. McConnell said earlier this week that he believed the procedure was in the best interests of the country because it avoids default.

Exclusive-Two election workers break silence after enduring Trump backers' threats

Death threats from angry Trump supporters forced Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman, a 62-year-old grandmother, to flee her home of 20 years. Some messages called for her hanging; one urged people to "hunt" her. Freeman showed hundreds of menacing messages to police and called 911 three times. But a year after Donald Trump and his allies falsely accused Freeman - along with her daughter and co-worker Wandrea "Shaye" Moss - of election fraud, the threats have not been investigated by local police or state authorities, according to a Reuters review of Georgia law enforcement records. Federal agents have monitored some of the threats, but made no arrests.

Tesla sued by second female worker over sexual harassment, retaliation

Tesla Inc is being sued by a second female employee for sexual harassment in less than a month, with the two lawsuits alleging a "hostile work environment" against women at the car maker's U.S. factory. Erica Cloud, a Tesla assembly line worker, accused defendants including her former manager of "continuous and pervasive" sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed in Alameda County Superior Court in California on Wednesday.

Kanye West publicist pressed Georgia election worker to confess to bogus fraud charges

Weeks after the 2020 election, a Chicago publicist for hip-hop artist Kanye West traveled to the suburban home of Ruby Freeman, a frightened Georgia election worker who was facing death threats after being falsely accused by former President Donald Trump of manipulating votes. The publicist knocked on the door and offered to help. The visitor, Trevian Kutti, gave her name but didn't say she worked for West, a longtime billionaire friend of Trump. She said she was sent by a "high-profile individual," whom she didn't identify, to give Freeman an urgent message: confess to Trump's voter-fraud allegations, or people would come to her home in 48 hours, and she'd go to jail.

Biden to make first late-night show appearance on "Tonight" -host

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to make his first late-night television show appearance since taking office on "The Tonight Show," on Friday, host Jimmy Fallon said. Biden makes his late-night debut as he promotes his Build Back Better agenda of social spending and climate policy across the country amid falling approval ratings spurred by inflation, including high prices at the gas pump.

