France's Macron welcomes Germany's new chancellor with "dear Olaf"

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:31 IST
France's Macron welcomes Germany's new chancellor with "dear Olaf"
President Emmanuel Macron referred to Germany's new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, as "dear Olaf" as the French leader welcomed him to a press conference in Paris on Friday.

Macron told Scholz he looked forward to the same close coordination that he and Germany's former chancellor Angela Merkel had enjoyed. (Editing by Richard Lough and Kevin Liffey)

