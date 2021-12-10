HP govt notifies Commission for 'general category'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced formation of a commission to address the grievances of the ‘General category’.

A Scheduled Caste Commission is already in operation in Himachal Pradesh and is chaired by former Shimla MP Virendra Kashyap.

Within minutes of the announcement made by Thakur in the state assembly in Dharamsala, a notification was issued formalising the decision. The one-page notification stated: “The Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to constitute a 'Samanya Varg Aayog'.” ''The constitution and terms of reference of this Aayog will be issued separately'', it added. The Commission is being formed considering the long pending demand of the people belonging to the general category for a body to redress their grievances, Thakur said.

The CM informed the Assembly -- being convened in Dharamsala for the winter session -- that similar commissions have been set up in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. While the Commission was abolished in Bihar, it is still functional in Madhya Pradesh, he added. Earlier, the CM had met representatives of several organisations in the Assembly premises. These representatives gathered in a large number and held a demonstration outside the Assembly with a demand for the commission.

