UK PM's office answering further questions into flat refurbishment -spokesman

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office is in touch with his independent adviser on ministers' interests after questions resurfaced over the funding of the refurbishment of the British leader's home, Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.

An official investigation published in May by Christopher Geidt found Johnson was unaware who had settled an invoice for some of the refurbishment cost, but a report by the electoral watchdog on Thursday said the prime minister had contacted the relevant donor about the funding.

"We are liaising to answer any further questions," Johnson's spokesman said of the contact between Geidt and the prime minister's office.

