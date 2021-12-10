Left Menu

Germany's Scholz skirts question around nuclear energy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz skirted a question on Friday about differences between Germany and France regarding whether nuclear power should be labelled sustainable and said it was up to every country to choose how to fight climate change.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-12-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 19:05 IST
Germany's Scholz skirts question around nuclear energy
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz skirted a question on Friday about differences between Germany and France regarding whether nuclear power should be labelled sustainable and said it was up to every country to choose how to fight climate change. "Each country pursues its own strategy to fight man-made climate change. What unites us is that we recognise that responsibility and are ambitious," he said at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on his first trip abroad as German chancellor.

Germany's new government, which took over this week, has vowed to step up climate protection efforts with far-reaching reforms, including a faster expansion of renewables and an accelerated coal exit. "We are concentrating on realizing that programme and thereby making our contribution," Scholz said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021