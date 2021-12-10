Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Congress seeks disqualification of independent MLAs who joined BJP

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 20:32 IST
Uttarakhand: Congress seeks disqualification of independent MLAs who joined BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday sought the disqualification of MLAs Pritam Singh Panwar and Ram Singh Kaira who joined the ruling BJP after winning as independents in the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour on the second day of the Winter Session of the state assembly, Congress leader Qazi Nizamuddin said the MLAs who join a political party after winning elections as independents should be disqualified under the anti-defection law.

He said normally, MLAs resign themselves in such a situation. However, Panwar and Kaira haven't done it and hence the Speaker should disqualify them.

Backing Nizamuddin, Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh also urged the Speaker to take a decision on the matter.

Deputy Speaker Raghunath Singh Chouhan, who was in the Chair, said the matter would be placed before the Speaker in his chamber and he would take a decision about it.

Panwar, an MLA from Dhanaulti, and Kaira, an MLA from Bhimtal, joined the BJP in September and October respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021