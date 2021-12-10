Left Menu

Former AAP MLA Baldev Singh joins Congress

PTI | Mansa | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 20:33 IST
Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jaitu Baldev Singh on Friday joined the Congress here.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi welcomed him into the party, according to an official release.

Baldev Singh on Thursday had resigned from the AAP, quitting the party a second time.

He was disqualified in October from the membership of the Punjab Assembly by speaker under the anti-defection law.

Singh, along with few other AAP MLAs, had turned rebel against the party leadership after Sukhpal Singh Khaira was removed from the post of the leader of opposition in July 2018.

He then joined the Punjab Ekta Party floated by Khaira and unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Faridkot.

He had returned to the AAP in October 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

