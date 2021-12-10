Left Menu

UK's Johnson sees his popularity drop to all-time low - poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's popularity has fallen to its lowest level since he took over as the country's leader, according to an opinion poll published on Friday. YouGov said Johnson's net favourability rating stood at -42, down 11 points since mid-November. The net favourability of the opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer was virtually unchanged at -14.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 20:41 IST
The net favourability of the opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer was virtually unchanged at -14. Johnson won a landslide election victory in 2019 but has struggled with several problems, most recently a video showing his staff laughing and joking about a Downing Street party when such gatherings were banned under COVID-19 rules. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)

