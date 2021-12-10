Left Menu

Russia demands rescinding of NATO promise to Ukraine and Georgia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-12-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 21:09 IST
  Country:
  • Russia

Russia demanded on Friday that NATO rescind a 2008 commitment to Ukraine and Georgia that they would one day become members and that the alliance should promise not to deploy weapons in countries bordering Russia that could threaten its security.

The demands were spelt out by the Russian foreign ministry in its fullest statement yet on the security guarantees that President Vladimir Putin says he wants to obtain from the United States and its allies. (Writing by Mark Trevelyan Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

