Russia demands rescinding of NATO promise to Ukraine and Georgia
Russia demanded on Friday that NATO rescind a 2008 commitment to Ukraine and Georgia that they would one day become members and that the alliance should promise not to deploy weapons in countries bordering Russia that could threaten its security.
The demands were spelt out by the Russian foreign ministry in its fullest statement yet on the security guarantees that President Vladimir Putin says he wants to obtain from the United States and its allies. (Writing by Mark Trevelyan Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
