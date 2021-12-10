Bulgaria's centrist PP party seals deal for coalition government

Bulgaria's new centrist We Continue The Change (PP) party said it had sealed a broad coalition deal with socialist, populist and centre-right lawmakers on Friday after eight months of political paralysis, raising prospects for a revival of anti-corruption reforms.

The agreement marks the departure of former centre-right premier Boyko Borissov, ousted from office in April after a decade-long rule in the European Union's poorest member state.

PP's leader Kiril Petkov, nominated as Bulgaria's next prime minister, is expected to present the new four-party majority government on Saturday and face a vote in parliament as early as Monday, a party official said.

