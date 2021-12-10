Bulgaria's centrist PP party seals deal for coalition government
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Bulgaria's new centrist We Continue The Change (PP) party said it had sealed a broad coalition deal with socialist, populist and centre-right lawmakers on Friday after eight months of political paralysis, raising prospects for a revival of anti-corruption reforms.
The agreement marks the departure of former centre-right premier Boyko Borissov, ousted from office in April after a decade-long rule in the European Union's poorest member state.
PP's leader Kiril Petkov, nominated as Bulgaria's next prime minister, is expected to present the new four-party majority government on Saturday and face a vote in parliament as early as Monday, a party official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bulgaria
- Boyko
- European
- Kiril Petkov
ALSO READ
Human error likely cause of deadly Bulgaria bus crash, investigators say
Official: Human error likeliest cause of Bulgaria bus crash
Human error likely cause of deadly Bulgaria bus crash, investigators say
Bulgaria's PP party expects to forge coalition government soon
N.Macedonia says goodbye to 45 killed in Bulgaria bus crash