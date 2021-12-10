Left Menu

Nadda receives Afghans, Indians coming from Kabul

BJP president J P Nadda Friday received Indian and Afghan citizens including Hindus and Sikhs who arrived at the airport here from Kabul, the party said, adding he carried copies of Guru Granth Sahib on his head as a mark of reverence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 21:56 IST
Nadda receives Afghans, Indians coming from Kabul
BJP president J P Nadda Friday received Indian and Afghan citizens including Hindus and Sikhs who arrived at the airport here from Kabul, the party said, adding he carried copies of Guru Granth Sahib on his head as a mark of reverence. He said it was a matter of joy for him to receive Indians and Afghans in India. Nadda said he felt honoured and respected to receive Hindu and Sikh holy books. The Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to "conserving our religious, cultural and social values", he said, according to the statement. A total of 104 people arrived on Friday and they included 10 Indians. Nadda was joined by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri in receiving them.

