Maha MLC polls: Nagpur, Akola-Washim-Buldhana register over 98 pc voting

Nagpur and Akola-Washim-Buldhana on Friday recorded 98.93 per cent and 98.30 per cent voting respectively in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, officials said. One person was declared ineligible to vote by poll authorities and five did not vote, a Nagpur district information official said.Akola-Washim-Buldhana, where the fight is between Shiv Senas Gopikishan Bajoria of Shiv Sena MVA and BJPs Vasant Khandelwal, registered 98.30 per cent voting, an official said.Results will be declared on December 14.

PTI | Nagpur/Akola/Buldhana | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur and Akola-Washim-Buldhana on Friday recorded 98.93 per cent and 98.30 per cent voting respectively in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, officials said. In Nagpur, while the BJP has fielded former energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Congress is supporting Independent candidate Mangesh Deshmukh after its own nominee Ravindra Bhoyar, on Thursday, expressed his inability to contest.

Deshmukh is a member of Mahadula municipal council in rural Nagpur.

''Of the 560 voters from the municipal corporation, zilla and nagar parishad, nagar panchayat, a total of 554 cast their votes. One person was declared ineligible to vote by poll authorities and five did not vote,'' a Nagpur district information official said.

Akola-Washim-Buldhana, where the fight is between Shiv Sena's Gopikishan Bajoria of Shiv Sena (MVA) and BJP's Vasant Khandelwal, registered 98.30 per cent voting, an official said.

Results will be declared on December 14.

