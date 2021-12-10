Left Menu

Trudeau open to fighting Quebec law that cost hijab-wearing teacher her job

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not "closed the door" on legal action against a Quebec law that cost a teacher her job last week because of her hijab, his office said on Friday. A Grade 3 teacher in Chelsea, Quebec was transferred to a different position under a Quebec law that forbids public sector employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols, Wayne Daly, interim chair of the Western Quebec School Board, told Reuters.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 10-12-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 23:02 IST
Trudeau open to fighting Quebec law that cost hijab-wearing teacher her job
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not "closed the door" on legal action against a Quebec law that cost a teacher her job last week because of her hijab, his office said on Friday.

A Grade 3 teacher in Chelsea, Quebec was transferred to a different position under a Quebec law that forbids public sector employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols, Wayne Daly, interim chair of the Western Quebec School Board, told Reuters. He has been inundated with phone calls and emails since, he said - the vast majority opposing the move. In a hand-drawn card posted online by human rights advocate Amira Elghawaby, a Grade 3 student decried the transfer as "not fair."

The mostly French-speaking province of Quebec enacted the law in 2019 ostensibly to maintain "laicite" - secularism - in its public service. The bill, partially upheld by a Quebec court this spring https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadian-court-calls-part-quebec-law-religious-symbols-invalid-2021-04-20, has been slammed for targeting Muslims, Sikhs and Jews. Federal party leaders demanded an apology during a September federal election debate after the moderator called it discriminatory.

"Nobody in Canada should ever lose their job because of what they wear or their religious beliefs," Trudeau's office said in an email. "We haven't closed the door on making representation in court in the future," it added. Inclusion and Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen told reporters on Thursday it was "premature" to ask the federal government if it plans to oppose the two-year-old law.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), the National Council of Canadian Muslims and other groups filed documents supporting their argument before an appeals court, likely next year. They face an uphill battle because Quebec has invoked a clause allowing governments to enact legislation that violates some parts of Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms. But support from the federal government might make a difference, said University of Waterloo politics professor Emmett Macfarlane.

"There is some evidence that government interventions in constitutional cases can have some weight." CCLA equality program director Noa Mendelsohn Aviv told Reuters the issue is not Quebec or Canada, but universal human rights.

"Ultimately it is human beings that are being pushed out of their jobs, human beings that are suffering and fundamental rights that are being violated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021